TAMEH Czech launches fluid boiler for CZK 1.8bn

Ostrava-based TAMEH Czech, part of the joint-venture of ArcelorMittal and Tauron, has launched the new fluid boiler K14 for CZK 1.8bn. The new boiler replaced the four oldest coal-fired boilers.

