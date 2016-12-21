Security beefed up in Czech Republic following what is feared to be terror attack in Berlin
Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has said security will be beefed up at public places with a high concentration of people in the wake of what is feared to have been a terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Berlin. The minister said he had no knowledge so far of Czechs having been hurt in the attack on Breitscheidplatz Square in west Berlin where a lorry ploughed through a crowd of shoppers killing nine people and injuring fifty.
