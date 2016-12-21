Security beefed up in Czech Republic ...

Security beefed up in Czech Republic following what is feared to be terror attack in Berlin

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Radio Prague

Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has said security will be beefed up at public places with a high concentration of people in the wake of what is feared to have been a terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Berlin. The minister said he had no knowledge so far of Czechs having been hurt in the attack on Breitscheidplatz Square in west Berlin where a lorry ploughed through a crowd of shoppers killing nine people and injuring fifty.

