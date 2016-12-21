Sales bubbling up for top Czech spark...

Sales bubbling up for top Czech sparkling wine producer

2 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

With New Year's Eve approaching fast, the producers of the Czech Republic's most popular sparkling wine, Bohemia Sekt, are doing well, with a one-quarter increase in turnover in the last four years, the newspaper E15 reported. A large section of the population will no doubt be ringing in the New Year on Saturday night with a bottle of Bohemia Sekt, the sparkling wine that for many Czechs is a kind of substitute, relatively affordable Champagne.

Chicago, IL

