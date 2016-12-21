Sales bubbling up for top Czech sparkling wine producer

With New Year's Eve approaching fast, the producers of the Czech Republic's most popular sparkling wine, Bohemia Sekt, are doing well, with a one-quarter increase in turnover in the last four years, the newspaper E15 reported. A large section of the population will no doubt be ringing in the New Year on Saturday night with a bottle of Bohemia Sekt, the sparkling wine that for many Czechs is a kind of substitute, relatively affordable Champagne.

