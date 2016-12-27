Rockaway will buy tourism portals fro...

Rockaway will buy tourism portals from portfolio of German Unister

3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Investment group Rockaway has signed an agreement for the purchase of tourism portals from the portfolio of German company Unister. The transaction, which group CEFC is participating in, includes German online travel agency ab-in-den-urlaub.de and online air ticket merchant fluege.de.

Chicago, IL

