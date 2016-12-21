Red umbrella march highlights violenc...

Red umbrella march highlights violence in sex trade

Monday Dec 19

A march to commemorate the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers took place on Saturday in Prague. Around two dozen women took part, walking from Karlovo nA mA>stA , through Wenceclas Square, and on to VrchlickA©ho sady near Prague's main train station.

Chicago, IL

