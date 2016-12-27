Record 366 swimmers attend Christmas outdoor contest in Prague
A record 366 swimmers took part in the 70th Alfred Nikodem Memorial series of hardy people's contests in the Vltava River in the centre of Prague on Monday, with the water and air temperatures at 4.2 and 2.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The main contest at 750 metres was won by Lenka Sterbova, the youngest Czech female swimmer to cross the English Channel in 2010 at the age of 16. Last year's winner, Rostislav Vitek, an Olympic swimmer and holder of the Czech record in crossing the Channel, finished second.
