Pravo: Thousands of cameras watch people in Czech towns

Thousands of security cameras have been installed in Czech towns and along motorways, but politicians are considering increasing their number even more in reaction to the recent terrorist attacks in Europe, daily Pravo writes yesterday. Terrorism is waking up "the Big Brother" since the exorbitant use of camera-monitoring systems at public places infringes upon people's privacy, the paper says hinting at George Orwell's cult dystopian novel 1984.

