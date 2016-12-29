Pravo: EU's planned weapon ban collides with Czech safety system
Prague opposes the draft EU directive toughening the rules of arms possession and acquisition because it goes counter to the internal security system the Czech state plans to introduce in reaction to the situation in Europe, Pravo writes on Wednesday, citing a high representative from the defence sector. The Czech Republic is seeking ways to soften the effect of the directive which is likely to become binding on the EU members, and which, according to Pravo's trustworthy source, was drafted by French lawmakers in reaction to the terrorist attacks in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC