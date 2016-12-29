Pravo: EU's planned weapon ban collides with Czech safety system

Prague opposes the draft EU directive toughening the rules of arms possession and acquisition because it goes counter to the internal security system the Czech state plans to introduce in reaction to the situation in Europe, Pravo writes on Wednesday, citing a high representative from the defence sector. The Czech Republic is seeking ways to soften the effect of the directive which is likely to become binding on the EU members, and which, according to Pravo's trustworthy source, was drafted by French lawmakers in reaction to the terrorist attacks in Paris.

