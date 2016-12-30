Poll: Most Czechs support direct pres...

Poll: Most Czechs support direct presidential election system

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

As many as 84 percent of Czechs want the system of direct presidential election to be preserved, according to an opinion poll the Median agency conducted for Czech Radio this month. People's conviction that a direct presidential election is better than the previous system of the president being elected by parliament has intensified in the past months, the poll showed.

Chicago, IL

