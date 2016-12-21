Police investigate deaths of rare sea...

Police investigate deaths of rare sea eagles

Radio Prague

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two rare sea eagles in the West Bohemian region near the border with Germany. The dead eagles were found within a week of each other in the Tachov region, the last on December 25, with police now suspecting poison might have been used.

Chicago, IL

