Police investigate deaths of rare sea eagles
Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two rare sea eagles in the West Bohemian region near the border with Germany. The dead eagles were found within a week of each other in the Tachov region, the last on December 25, with police now suspecting poison might have been used.
