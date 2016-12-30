Photo Flash: Prague Shakespeare Company Presents Much Ado About Nothing

Main Street Theater continues its partnership with Prague Shakespeare Company , presenting PSC's interpretation of William Shakespeare comedy MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING directed by PSC Artistic Director , Guy Roberts . In Prague Shakespeare Company's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, set in World War II Britain, a group of nurses, wounded servicemen and patriots produce a radio broadcast of to raise morale of the troops on the front.

