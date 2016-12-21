Nano-batteries spark big dreams

A Czech company last week opened a production line for batteries based on nanotechnology, which uses tiny parts invisible to human eyes. The batteries are touted as potentially more efficient, longer-lasting, cheaper, lighter and above all safer.

