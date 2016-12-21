LN: Czech diplomacy turning attention...

LN: Czech diplomacy turning attention to India

Prague Daily Monitor

Czech diplomacy is turning its attention to India after a series of trips of Czech top politicians to China and its President Xi Jinping's March visit to Prague, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday on Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek's forthcoming three-day journey to India. In fact, the mission to the country, which has been a perpetual rival of the "Middle Kingdom," serves as an advance trip before a visit by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka , LN writes.

Chicago, IL

