KDU, STAN to debate cooperation in 20...

KDU, STAN to debate cooperation in 2017 general election

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The leadership of the Czech junior government Christian Democrats will launch talks with the Mayors and Independents on possible cooperation before the autumn 2017 general election, the party's national conference decided Saturday, KDU-CSL chairman Pavel Belobradek told reporters. Details of the cooperation will only start to be discussed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC