KDU, STAN to debate cooperation in 2017 general election
The leadership of the Czech junior government Christian Democrats will launch talks with the Mayors and Independents on possible cooperation before the autumn 2017 general election, the party's national conference decided Saturday, KDU-CSL chairman Pavel Belobradek told reporters. Details of the cooperation will only start to be discussed.
