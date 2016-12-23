KDU-CSL head wants to lead party to election victory

Czech junior government Christian Democrat chairman and Deputy PM Pavel Belobradek believes that he will manage to lead his party to the victory in a general election, he has told CTK in an interview on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Belobradek, who has headed the Christian Democrats for six years, also said politics gave him many inspiring meetings, but it deprived him of the time that he could have spent with his family.

