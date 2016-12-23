KDU-CSL head wants to lead party to e...

KDU-CSL head wants to lead party to election victory

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech junior government Christian Democrat chairman and Deputy PM Pavel Belobradek believes that he will manage to lead his party to the victory in a general election, he has told CTK in an interview on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Belobradek, who has headed the Christian Democrats for six years, also said politics gave him many inspiring meetings, but it deprived him of the time that he could have spent with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,961

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC