Golden jackals might be settling in the Czech Republic

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Science Blog

The first living golden jackal in the Czech Republic was reported by researchers from Charles University , Prague. The scientists captured the canid on camera multiple times over the span of a year and a half some 40 km away from the capital.

