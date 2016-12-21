Germanwings A320 near Dusseldorf on D...

Germanwings A320 near Dusseldorf on Dec 23rd 2016, odour on board

A Germanwings Airbus A320-200, registration D-AIQE performing flight 4U-9772 from Dusseldorf to Prague , was climbing out of Dusseldorf when the crew stopped the climb at FL250 and decided to return to Dusseldorf for a safe landing on runway 23L about 30 minutes after departure. A replacement A320-200 registration D-AEWL reached Prague with a delay of 4 hours.

