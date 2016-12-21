Foreign Ministry launches video to sh...

Foreign Ministry launches video to showcase the "marvellous people of Czechia"

Earlier this month the Czech Foreign Ministry launched a five-minute video promoting the Czech Republic or should we say - Czechia. Apart from showcasing the country's achievements the video is also meant to reinforce awareness of the recently approved short version of its official name.

