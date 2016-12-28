FinMin dusts idea of gov't centre on Prague outskirts
Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis would like a new neighbourhood for 11,000 government clerks to be built around the metro "C" line terminal in Prague-Letnany within a few years, dusting off an old plan to sell lucrative real estate in Prague centre, Pravo wrote yesterday. Babis told Pravo that "not only all 6715 clerks of the Finance Ministry and its subordinate organisations, but later also other ministries and offices could move there."
