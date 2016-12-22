Embassies' reps in Prague commemorate...

Embassies' reps in Prague commemorate victims of Berlin attack

19 hrs ago

Representatives of embassies have been signing the book of condolences at the German Embassy in Prague since the morning to commemorate the victims of the Monday terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. People have laid several dozen candles and many flowers outside the embassy.

Chicago, IL

