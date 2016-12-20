David Rath verdict overruled on groun...

David Rath verdict overruled on grounds of illegal wiretapping

Tuesday Dec 20

The Prague High Court cancelled the verdict in the corruption case of former Social Democrat MP, minister and regional governor David Rath in October due to the use of wiretappings which the lower-level courts failed to justify adequately, server Euro.cz writes yesterday. The Prague High State Attorney's Office disagrees with the reasons the court have for cancelling the verdict.

Chicago, IL

