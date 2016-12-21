Czechia in 2016: a new name, old fears and many open questions
Senate and regional elections in the Czech Republic indicate that traditional parties may be in a crisis, trust in EU institutions has sunk even lower following the Brexit vote and special security measures are in place around the country following the terrorist attack in Berlin. In this half-hour debate on Radio Prague I look back at the past year - and the challenges that lie ahead - with political scientist JiA A Pehe and the head of the STEM polling agency Jan Hartl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
