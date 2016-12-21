Czech web television hit Kancelar Bla...

Czech web television hit Kancelar Blanik begins fourth season

Friday night will see the premiere of a new episode of KancelA A BlanA k or BlanA k Office, a hugely popular political comedy series now beginning its fourth season. Broadcast on the online TV channel Stream.cz since April 2014, the show has become one of the hits contributing to the increasing popularity of internet-only television in the Czech Republic.

