Czech humanitarian group's Syrian employee dies in Aleppo bombing

Prague/Damascus, Dec 26 - A Syrian employee of People In Need , a Czech humanitarian organisation, died in a bombing not far from Aleppo on Saturday as the fifth victim from the CvT staff in Syria since 2012, the CvT announced in a press release on Monday. Hasan Said Sun died, together with his wife, children and other members of his family, in an air bombing that hit their home.

