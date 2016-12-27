Czech humanitarian group's Syrian employee dies in Aleppo bombing
Prague/Damascus, Dec 26 - A Syrian employee of People In Need , a Czech humanitarian organisation, died in a bombing not far from Aleppo on Saturday as the fifth victim from the CvT staff in Syria since 2012, the CvT announced in a press release on Monday. Hasan Said Sun died, together with his wife, children and other members of his family, in an air bombing that hit their home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC