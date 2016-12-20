Czech government approves simplified ...

Czech government approves simplified EIA process

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech government approved a draft amendment to the law on Environmental Impact Assessment that is to speed up and simplify the EIA process at its meeting yesterday, its spokesman Martin Ayrer has said. The bill is yet to pass through parliament and receive the president's signature to become law.

Chicago, IL

