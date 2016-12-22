Czech-German Fund supports 169 projects

The Czech-German Fund for the Future will support 169 projects with 34.4 million crowns in total, its administrative council decided yesterday, the fund's spokeswoman Silja Schultheis told CTK. The finances will mostly go to Czech-German culture projects and to reconstruction of churches and other buildings in the border regions.

Chicago, IL

