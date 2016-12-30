Czech football coach Vrba ends in Rus...

Czech football coach Vrba ends in Russian Makhachkala

Pavel Vrba, who coached the Czech national football team from January 2014 to June 2016, ended in the post of coach of the Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala after six months within the club's austerity measures, a source close to Vrba confirmed on Thursday. After the Czech national team failed to advance from its group at the football championship in France last summer, Vrba signed a contract with Makhachkala.

