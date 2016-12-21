Czech firm Rockaway buys German online travel group Unister's assets
Czech-based internet investor Rockaway Capital will acquire assets of insolvent German online travel company Unister, including popular sites like flight booking platform fluege.de and package travel site ab-in-den-urlaub.de, it said on Friday. The German acquisition is the latest step in Rockaway's expansion in the online travel business in central Europe to go with its Czech site Invia.
