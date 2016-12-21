Czech diplomacy denounces attack on Russian ambassador in Ankara
The Czech Foreign Ministry has denounced last night the attack on the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, who died of the wounds sustained briefly afterwards in Ankara on Monday. The attack occurred during the inauguration of an exhibition staged by the Russian embassy.
