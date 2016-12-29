Czech ban on biological weapons likely to have new rules

The rules guiding the safeguarding of the substances that can be abused for the production of biological weapons against their theft and possible abuse are likely to change, according to a draft amendment the Czech State Office for Nuclear Safety has submitted to the government. The State Office for Nuclear Safety said the valid law is worded too generally, which allows different interpretations and consequently different attitudes to the safeguarding of the most risky substances from their theft and possible abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.