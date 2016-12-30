Court wants new psychiatric check of suspected US murderer
A Czech court of appeal has ordered a control psychiatric assessment of the sanity of Kevin Dahlgren, a U.S. citizen who was sentenced to life earlier this year for murdering his four relatives in Brno, daily Mlada fronta Dnes writes on Thursday. According to the previous expert's opinions, Dahlgren did not suffer from any serious mental disorder when the crime was committed, and therefore he was responsible for his conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC