Court wants new psychiatric check of suspected US murderer

1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A Czech court of appeal has ordered a control psychiatric assessment of the sanity of Kevin Dahlgren, a U.S. citizen who was sentenced to life earlier this year for murdering his four relatives in Brno, daily Mlada fronta Dnes writes on Thursday. According to the previous expert's opinions, Dahlgren did not suffer from any serious mental disorder when the crime was committed, and therefore he was responsible for his conduct.

