Court quashes verdict in Nagyova's intelligence abuse case

A Czech court of appeal has again quashed the verdict acquitting Jana Necasova, former prime minister's close aide and current wife, and several other suspects of military intelligence abuse, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. Necasova, still under her former name Nagyova, is suspected of abusing the VZ to gain information about the life of Radka Necasova, former wife of prime minister Petr Necas in 2012 in order to speed up his divorce.

