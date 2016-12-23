Case of Czech prosecuted in Sudan dev...

Case of Czech prosecuted in Sudan develops hopefully

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A new hope has emerged in the case of Petr Jasek, a Czech prosecuted in Sudan for suspected anti-state activities, EU diplomacy chief Frederica Mogherini has written in a letter to Czech MEPs, adding that she is closely watching Jasek's trial, MEP Tomas Zdechovsky's spokeswoman has told CTK. Human and civic rights protection is the EU's priority in relation to Sudan, Mogherini wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC