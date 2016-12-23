Case of Czech prosecuted in Sudan develops hopefully
A new hope has emerged in the case of Petr Jasek, a Czech prosecuted in Sudan for suspected anti-state activities, EU diplomacy chief Frederica Mogherini has written in a letter to Czech MEPs, adding that she is closely watching Jasek's trial, MEP Tomas Zdechovsky's spokeswoman has told CTK. Human and civic rights protection is the EU's priority in relation to Sudan, Mogherini wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC