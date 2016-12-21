Berlin attack to blame on Merkel's migration policy, Babis says
It is the migration policy of Chancellor Angela Merkel that is to blame for the Monday terrorist attack in Berlin, Czech Deputy PM, Finance Minister and ANO chairman Andrej Babis wrote on Facebook yesterday, adding that Germany has paid dearly for it. A solution is the achievement of peace in Syria and the return of migrants to their home countries.
