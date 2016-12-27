APEK: e-commerce turnover increased t...

APEK: e-commerce turnover increased to CZK 31.5bn in 4Q

In 4Q 2016 the turnover of online sales of goods exceeded CZK 31.5bn, which represents a y/y increase of more than 20 %. This was reported by the Association for Electronic Commerce .

Chicago, IL

