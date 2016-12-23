Accused former governor Vanhova suspends CSSD membership
Chomutov, Norht Bohemia, Dec 22 - The former governor of the Usti Region, Jana Vanhova, suspended her membership of the Czech Social Democratic Party , Milos Houda, deputy chairman of the CSSD in Chomutov has told CTK. Together with 23 other people, Vanhova has been accused in the current case of machinations within the Northwest Regional Operational Programme .
