Unwelcome harassment

Sunday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Cyprus is known for its hospitality; this warmth and open-armed welcome is liberally touted on promotional materials, and the island is very proud of having a reputation for friendly locals who always greet guests with delight. But somewhere along the way, it appears that this definition has been twisted by the hospitality industry, with 'we welcome you with open arms' becoming 'we will hassle you with silver tongue until you relent and visit our establishment'.

