UN General Secretary determined for dinner result

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have a crucial appointment with the UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres in the early hours of Monday morning . The two leaders were invited to a dinner at the UN headquarters with Guterres appearing to be determined to keep his interlocutors at the table until a result is reached regarding a new Conference on Cyprus.

