UN: Cyprus Peace Talks to Resume in Geneva on June 28

In this Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015, file photo, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, right, and U.N. envoy Espen Barth Eide, center, leave after their meeting at the U.N.-controlled abandoned Nicosia airport in the divided island of Cyprus. Peace talks on divided Cyprus are to resume in Geneva on June 28, the United Nations said Friday, ending a stalemate on procedure that had threatened to derail two years of negotiations.

