Two families assaulted in home invasions

Police in Cyprus are looking into two serious home invasion incidents in which terrorised families were assaulted in their own homes by gangs. The latest incident occurred in Paphos where a 58-year-old man was assaulted and his 56-year-old wife and 19-year-old daughter were beaten, bound and gagged by four men wearing hoods.

