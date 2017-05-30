Twitter

Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Opposition Akel's political bureau are meeting on Friday to take the final step in the party process leading to the candidate they will back in February's presidential elections, according to daily Phileleftheros. The top-ranking leadership seem to favour only one possible candidate - Limassol-born businessman Mike Spanos, a former Coca-Cola Cyprus CEO and founder of Green Dot Cyprus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC