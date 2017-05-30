Opposition Akel's political bureau are meeting on Friday to take the final step in the party process leading to the candidate they will back in February's presidential elections, according to daily Phileleftheros. The top-ranking leadership seem to favour only one possible candidate - Limassol-born businessman Mike Spanos, a former Coca-Cola Cyprus CEO and founder of Green Dot Cyprus.
