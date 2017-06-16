Intense backroom consultations are under way to outline the agenda for Geneva II, agreed at a dinner between United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Cyprus leaders Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci. The special advisor of the UNSG, Espen Barth Eide, had been talking to Foreign Ministry officials in Athens and Ankara, as well as European Commission chiefs to present the leaders with a clear plan of when, in what order and how to tackle outstanding issues in Geneva.

