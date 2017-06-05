Turkish Cypriot fishermen in uproar
By Kyriacos Kiliaris The arrest of the crew of a Turkish-flagged fishing vessel for illegally fishing 3.6 tonnes of tuna in waters off the Rizokarpasso coast, has the fishermen in the north in uproar. Turkish Cypriot fishermen say that Turkish fishing vessels frequently trespass into Cypriot waters and illegally fishing, dangerously reducing the tuna levels in the Mediterranean.
