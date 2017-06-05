Turkey says Germans can visit Konya b...

Turkey says Germans can visit Konya base rather than Incirlik

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that a German parliamentary delegation could visit a NATO base in Konya but suggested it was not yet possible for them to go to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, June 1, 2017.

