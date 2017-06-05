Tribute to the Japanese Butoh Perform...

Tribute to the Japanese Butoh Performer Masaki Iwana

ARTos Foundation presents the internationally renowned Japanese Butoh dancer, Masaki Iwana for the first time in Cyprus, for two nights, on June 7 and 8. What: Tribute to the Japanese Butoh Performer Masaki Iwana When : Wednesday, 07 June and Thursday, 08 June Where : ARTos Cultural and Research Foundation, 64 Ayion Omoloyiton Avenue, Nicosia. The programme will include a screening of Masaki Iwana's first feature film 'Vermilion Souls', in the presence of the director on June 7 at 8pm.

