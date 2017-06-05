ARTos Foundation presents the internationally renowned Japanese Butoh dancer, Masaki Iwana for the first time in Cyprus, for two nights, on June 7 and 8. What: Tribute to the Japanese Butoh Performer Masaki Iwana When : Wednesday, 07 June and Thursday, 08 June Where : ARTos Cultural and Research Foundation, 64 Ayion Omoloyiton Avenue, Nicosia. The programme will include a screening of Masaki Iwana's first feature film 'Vermilion Souls', in the presence of the director on June 7 at 8pm.

