The Last Queen of Cyprus
The Centre of Visual Arts and Research is hosting another two performances of 'Caterina: Last Queen of Cyprus', a play about the life of Queen Caterina Cornaro by Alpha Square. What: The Last Queen of Cyprus When : Tuesday, 13 June - Wednesday, 14 June Where : CVAR, 285 Ermou Street, Old Nicosia 'Caterina: Last Queen of Cyprus' is an original stage play in English by Anthie Zachariadou, directed by Andreas Araouzos and designed by George Yiannou.
