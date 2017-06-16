The Last Queen of Cyprus

The Last Queen of Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The Centre of Visual Arts and Research is hosting another two performances of 'Caterina: Last Queen of Cyprus', a play about the life of Queen Caterina Cornaro by Alpha Square. What: The Last Queen of Cyprus When : Tuesday, 13 June - Wednesday, 14 June Where : CVAR, 285 Ermou Street, Old Nicosia 'Caterina: Last Queen of Cyprus' is an original stage play in English by Anthie Zachariadou, directed by Andreas Araouzos and designed by George Yiannou.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC