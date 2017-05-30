Teachers threaten strike action ahead...

Teachers threaten strike action ahead of parliament vote

Teachers have threatened to take lightning strike action on Friday if parliament approves legislation opening the way for a new appointment system. The government is planning to implement a system that will, from September 2018, see half of state school teachers appointed based on their results in specially-set state exams, their university degree, any additional academic qualifications they hold, and their existing teaching experience.

