Russians to set up a political party

Friday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The Interior Ministry is reviewing an application by Russian-speaking expatriates with Cyprus citizenship to set up a political party whose aim will be 'the improvement of the citizen's life'. "This new political formation called 'I THE CITIZEN' will focus on the CITIZEN, on his/her rights and improving the standard of living," stated a recent announcement by the group.

Chicago, IL

