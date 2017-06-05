Rooftop Thursdays

Rooftop Thursdays

14 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Home For Cooperation is hosting the third session of Rooftop Thursdays, featuring rock vibes, with The Low Spark, Zeyn Mroueh and LimeStone. What: Rooftop Thursdays When : Thursday, 08 June Where : Home For Cooperation, No.

Chicago, IL

