Recent drownings sparks new call for more lifeguards

The Cyprus Life Saving Federation has called on the government to step up efforts to introduce more life guards across the island's coasts following two drownings over the weekend. An autopsy on Tuesday is expected to confirm drowning as the cause of death of a 35-year-old Indian national who died in the water at Pervolia beach on Monday.

